Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary commemoration logo launched

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday launched the logo for the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. The logo was unveiled during a function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Several events are being organised by the government across the country to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on September 15, launched the 'Swachhta hi Seva' movement which will continue till October 2.

The movement is aimed at generating greater public participation towards cleanliness. It is being organised in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission, on October 2, 2018, which will also mark the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister has given a clarion call to citizens from all walks of life, including government employees, to join 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2018' - as part of a 'jan andolan' (public movement) for achieving Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India, the Personnel Ministry said.

"I appeal to the staff and employees of all ministries/departments to come out and join this Swachhata Shramdaan in large number along with their family and friends and contribute atleast 6 hours of Shramdaan during the September 15 to October 2 Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign. Their role will be crucial in making Swachhata Hi Seva a grand success," the Ministry of Personnel said in the directive issued to secretaries of all central government departments.