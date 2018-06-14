हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maldives not hiring Indians, happens when foreign policy is about photo ops: Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi government

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre over worsening of ties with the Maldives. Blaming the central government, the Congress chief said that the foreign policy of the country had become one “about photo ops” and “no agenda meetings”.

Claiming that the Maldives was cancelling work visa of Indian nationals, the Gandhi scion tweeted, “Maldives, once one of our closest allies & beneficiary of massive aid, is cancelling Indian work visas & putting up “Not Hiring Indians” signs. This happens when foreign policy becomes about photo ops & "no agenda meetings" instead of strategic intent.”

Ties between India and Maldives had nosedived after Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen declared emergency on February 5, following an order by the Supreme Court to release a group of Opposition leaders who had been convicted in widely-criticised trials.

While India reacted strongly over the extension of emergency by a month, the island nation declined India's invitation to participate in the eight-day mega naval exercise - Milan - from March 6-13.

According to a report in The Hindu, which was shared by Rahul Gandhi along with his tweet, since the differences over the issue emerged between the two nations, the Maldives immigration authority withdrew thousands of work permits given to Indian nationals.

The report further says that several companies in the Island nation have clearly stated that they cannot hire Indian professionals as getting a work permit for them was not possible. The Hindu report adds that the Indian embassy in the Maldives has refused to help Indians who are seeking jobs in the island nation.

The ties between India and the Maldives had started to worsen in 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to cancel a visit to Male over political upheaval in the country.

