Mamata Banerjee announces life insurance, financial aid for farmers in West Bengal

In a bid to woo farmers ahead of new year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a yearly financial aid worth Rs 5,000 per acre for all the peasant family in the state.

Banerjee also announced a life insurance coverage worth Rs 2 lakh for each of the state’s farmers within the age group of 18-60 years under a state-sponsored scheme, Krishak Bondhu, from 2019.

"Bengal has a vast stretch of agricultural land. We have 72 lakh families who earn their livelihood through farming. Our government will provide a financial aid of Rs 5,000 per acre to each of these families every year in two instalments. This includes both farmers and agricultural labourers," Banerjee told reporters here.

"All the farmers within the age group of 18 to 60 years will be provided life insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh by the state government. In case of their death, be it natural or unnatural, the families would be provided the money," she announced.