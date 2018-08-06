हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh

Man arrested for allegedly raping cow in Madhya Pradesh

A man has been arrested in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a cow. He was arrested last week from Suthaliya area in Rajgarh after he was booked for raping a cow.

The relatives of the man on Monday met the Superintendent of Police of the area and claimed that he has been wrongly accused. According to them, the man was framed in the case because of a property dispute, reported news agency ANI.

The police also confirmed the same saying they would investigate the claims made the relatives of the accused.

This is not the first case of a man facing such charges. In Haryana’s Mewat last month, a man had alleged that his goat was gangraped by eight men. He had also claimed that he knew some of the alleged culprits.

He had made the allegations after a pregnant goat, owned by him, died. The shocking complaint was filed in the Nagina Police Station by a man named Alsu.

