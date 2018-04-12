Man arrested for leaking Class 12 paper also leaked Class 10 questionnaire: Police

NEW DELHI: One of the accused who was earlier arrested in connection with the leak of CBSE class 12 Economics examination paper, is also the culprit behind the leak of Class 10th Mathematics paper, said the crime branch of Delhi Police on Thursday.

Joint CP Crime Alok Kumar said that the accused Rakesh Kumar is the main person behind the leak of Class 10th Maths paper.

"Rakesh Kumar, who was arrested for leaking CBSE Class 12th Economics paper is also the main person behind Class 10th Maths paper leak," said Joint CP Crime Alok Kumar.

Earlier in the day, DCP Ram Gopal Naik had said that the department had solved the class 10 paper leak case. The police also arrested a woman in the leak of the CBSE class 10 Maths paper.

Following the leak, the board ordered a re-examination of class 12 CBSE Economic paper on April 25 while it has decided to not go for a re-examination of class 10 Mathematics paper, claiming that there was no widespread leak of the paper.

Last week, three people, including a teacher, a clerk and a support staff, were arrested from Himachal Pradesh in connection with the leak of Class 12 Economics paper.

The police had earlier said that the leak of the papers happened either at the board level or at the time when they were kept in the banks. Suspecting that the leak might have happened from outer Delhi or Haryana, police had scanned CCTV footages from the banks in certain areas to see whether there was some suspicious activity around the time the papers were kept there.

The Delhi Police had lodged two cases over the CBSE question papers leak. The first case related to the leak of class 12 Economics question paper was lodged on March 27, while the other pertaining to the leak of class 10 Mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the board's regional director.

The examinations for the class 12 economics paper was held on March 26 while for the class 10 mathematics paper on March 28.