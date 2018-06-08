हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muzaffarnagar

Man commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

The body of the man, identified as Mukesh Kashyap, was found hanging from the tree yesterday.

Man commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar: A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree over a family dispute at Atali village in the district, police said.

The body of the man, identified as Mukesh Kashyap, was found hanging from the tree yesterday, Station House Officer Perbhaker Kantura said.

The body has been sent to postmortem, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

Tags:
Muzaffarnagarcommitted suicideAtali villageStation House Officer

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close