Man consumes poison at BJP office, dies; Uttarakhand CM orders probe

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a magisterial investigation into the death case of a debt-ridden man who consumed poison at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and died later.

The man, Prakash Pandey, had consumed poison at a janta darbar in Dehradun.

He cited losses incurred due to demonetisation and GST as the cause for his taking the extreme step.

He had even narrated his ordeal before Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal during a janta darbar on Saturday.

The deceased, Prakash Pandey, had said that he was taking the extreme step as he failed to take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, reported Prabhat Khabar.

Soon after he consumed poison on Saturday, BJP workers rushed him to Max hospital in Dehradun in the minister’s car.

Reacting to the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the incident.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat termed the incident as a matter of shame for the state government. He said that Pandey was a victim of demonetisation and GST implementation