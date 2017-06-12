close
Man held for cow slaughter in Saharanpur, aide escapes: Uttar Pradesh Police

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a man suspected to be involved in cow slaughter at a village here while his aide managed to flee.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 23:02

Saharanpur: The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a man suspected to be involved in cow slaughter at a village here while his aide managed to flee.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh said the police raided a place in Samraspur village here after a tip off on cow slaughter.

He said, the police nabbed a man while he was allegedly slaughtering a cow, but his aide managed to flee.

He said, 40 kg beef and the tools used in the alleged cow slaughter was seized and efforts are on to nab the culprit.

TAGS

Uttar Pradesh policeSaharanpurCow slaughterAdditional Superintendent PolicePrabal Pratap SinghSamraspur village

