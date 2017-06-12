Man held for cow slaughter in Saharanpur, aide escapes: Uttar Pradesh Police

Saharanpur: The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a man suspected to be involved in cow slaughter at a village here while his aide managed to flee.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh said the police raided a place in Samraspur village here after a tip off on cow slaughter.

He said, the police nabbed a man while he was allegedly slaughtering a cow, but his aide managed to flee.

He said, 40 kg beef and the tools used in the alleged cow slaughter was seized and efforts are on to nab the culprit.