हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Man lynched by mob in Alwar over alleged cow smuggling

Jugal Gandhi

Man lynched by mob in Alwar over alleged cow smuggling

Even as the government is facing the heat over rise in number of lynching incidents in parts of the country, a 28-year-old man has reportedly been beaten to death in Alwar in Rajasthan. The man was allegedly smuggling cows when he was apprehended by the crowd and beaten up mercilessly.

The police later reached the spot and rushed the man to a nearby hospital. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The incident occurred in Ramgarh area of Alwar on Friday night.

The body of the deceased, identified as Akbar Khan, was moved to Alwar mortuary and later sent for post-mortem. The autopsy report is awaited.

According to PTI, Akbar Khan was resident of Kolgaon in Haryana. Khan, along with another man, was taking two cows to their village through a forest area near Lalawandi village in Alwar district on Friday night, when a group of people severely thrashed him, Ramgarh police station SHO Subhash Sharma said.

Alwar ASP Anil Beniwal told news agency ANI that it is yet to be confirmed if the deceased was a cow smuggler. He said, "It is not clear if they were cow smugglers. The body has been sent for postmortem, We are trying to identify the culprits and arrests will be made soon."

Tags:
RajasthanAlwarAlwar lynchingRajasthan lynchingLynchingCow Smuggling

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close