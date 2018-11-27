हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi murder

Man murders girlfriend before killing self, blames her in suicide note

A man in Delhi allegedly murdered in girlfriend before killing self at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur area of the national capital on Monday evening. In a suicide note, the man blamed his girlfriend for the act.

Man murders girlfriend before killing self, blames her in suicide note

A man in Delhi allegedly murdered in girlfriend before killing self at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur area of the national capital on Monday evening. In a suicide note, the man blamed his girlfriend for the act.

The police received a call from a woman, reportedly the house owner, that the door of her flat in Suman colony, Chhatarpur Extension, was locked from inside and not being opened.

A team of the Mehrauli police station reached the spot. The front door of the first-floor flat was broke open and it was found that one woman was lying in the inside room with blood oozing from the throat and a man was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

In the suicide note, the man wrote that his girlfriend did not fulfil his expectations. He wrote that he wanted to teach his girlfriend “a lesson”.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Abhishek Mandal and 23-year-old Ayushna. Both hailed from West Bengal and were in a live-in relationship for the past five months. The woman worked as a graphic designer.

The police suspect that an argument between the two led to scuffle, following which the man committed the crime. Their bodies were sent for postmortem.

Tags:
Delhi murderChhatarpur murderChhatarpur

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close