Mandsaur violence: Rajnath Singh appeals for calm, says govt will not do anything to betray trust of farmers

Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured farmers on Thursday that the BJP-led NDA government will not do anything to betray their trust.

He also appealed for calm and asked farmers to support the government.

Meanwhile, the central government yesterday sent five additional battalions of paramilitary forces to Madhya Pradesh`s Mandsaur where fresh violence erupted as protesting farmers indulged in arson, a day after at least five farmers were killed in police firing.

Official sources said five more battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and Rapid Acton Force have been sent to Mandsaur in addition to five battalions of paramilitary forces already present there, as per IANS.

They said state government had sought additional central forces.

On the other hand, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was today detained when he tried to defy ban orders enforced in Mandsaur district.

He was taken into preventive custody by the police in Neemuch district which borders Rajasthan.

Before his detention, Gandhi charged the Narendra Modi government with writing off the loans of rich industrialists to the tune of Rs 1,50,000 crore but did not waive the loans of poor farmers.

"He (Modi) can`t waive farmers` loans, he can`t give them rate. He can`t give them bonus. He can`t give them water. Kisan ko sirf goli de sakhta hai (He can only give bullets to farmers)," Gandhi said.

Asked who was responsible for the farmers` plight, Gandhi said, "Both. Narendra Modi and Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan)."

Earlier, Gandhi sent his security personnel into a tizzy after he took a bike ride to reach Mandsaur to meet the families of the dead farmers.

Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh by car from Rajasthan in a cavalcade of Congress leaders and activists.

As he entered Neemuch, he saw a group of policemen near a toll plaza deployed to stop him. He immediately switched over to a motorcycle and gave them -- as well as his own NSG personnel - the slip.

A party activist drove the bike. Congress leader Sachin Pilot also took a motorcycle and followed Gandhi.

They took a narrow lane through Chinta Khera village to reach Mandsaur.

The Madhya Pradesh government denied permission to Gandhi to visit Mandsaur.

District Administrator Swatantra Kumar Singh said Gandhi has not been permitted to enter Mandsaur.

Police have barricaded the routes from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh, an officer said.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been on strike since June 1 demanding that their loans be scrapped and their produce be bought at a fair price.

(With Agency inputs)


