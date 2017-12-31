Mann ki Baat: PM Modi's words a huge inspiration for me, says KAS topper Anjum Bashir Khan

New Delhi: Anjum Bashir Khan, a 27-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmir, who was showered with praises by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, said he was grateful to the PM.

"I am grateful to him. I will get huge inspiration from his statement to work for the development of society. I did not believe it when I was told that PM took my name in 'Mann ki Baat'," he told ANI.

Addressing the nation in his 39th edition of monthly radio address, PM Modi said that Khan was an `inspiration` not only to the state of J&K but to the whole of India.

"Recently, I came to know the inspiring story of Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak. He extricated from the sting of terrorism and hatred and topped in the Kashmir Administrative Examination. Today, he is an inspiration not only for Jammu and Kashmir but India," he said.

Here is today’s #MannKiBaat, where I spoke about ‘New India Youth’, the success of #PositiveIndia movement, the inspiring story of a Kashmiri youngster who topped KAS exam, Swachh Survekshan and Muslim women proceeding for Haj without Mehram. https://t.co/cAJQywZ3wH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2017

PM Modi further said that he met some daughters of J&K and was amazed at the spirit and enthusiasm they nurtured.

"Just last week, I had a chance of meeting some daughters of Jammu and Kashmir. I was amazed at the spirit that they had, the enthusiasm that was there in their hearts and dreams they nurtured," he said.

The Prime Minister also hailed his government for taking steps to facilitate Haj for the Muslim women.

"We have also made provisions so that Muslim women do not have to wait for permission to go to Haj. They can now decide for themselves and we have already received several applications," he said.

On the other hand, PM Modi urged the nation to kickstart the New Year with a positive spirit. "Let us enter 2018 with a spirit of positivity. During Mann ki Baat last month, I had spoken about `positive India`. I am happy that so many people shared their `positive India` moments through social media," he said.

He added the nation should welcome the New Year with the smallest happiness and commence the journey from a `positive India` towards a `progressive India`.

(With ANI inputs)