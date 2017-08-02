close
Manohar Parrikar files nomination for Panaji Assembly seat

Goa will see by-elections in two assembly constituencies on August 23.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 11:51
Manohar Parrikar files nomination for Panaji Assembly seat
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Panaji: Five time MLA from Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Wednesday filed his nomination for the upcoming legislative assembly by-election from the state capital.

Parrikar, a former Defence Minister in the National Democratic Alliance government, who was rushed to state politics in March, filed his nomination form after paying his respects at a popular temple and Church here.

Speaking to reporters Parrikar said that his victory is "confirmed" and promised to execute a comprehensive master plan in all urban areas in the state over five years and in Panaji within 365 days.

"This is my promise for Panaji. It is not that we will take 365 days to do it. The steps we take here (in Panaji) over three-four months, the same steps we adopt for other towns, Mapusa, Margao, Ponda, Vasco and other small towns. We will use the Panaji Master Plan strategy for these places over five years in phases," said Parrikar.

"All across the country and world, urban areas are decaying. It is an empire of garbage. There is no water, water is contaminated. Every year it happens," the Chief Minister said.

Goa will see by-elections in two assembly constituencies on August 23.

In Panaji, by-elections were necessitated after sitting BJP MLA Sidharth Kuncolienkar resigned after the return of Parrikar, who is still a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh.

The other by-election will be held in Valpoi assembly constituency, where Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who was elected in the February assembly election as a Congress MLA, subsequently resigned to join the BJP.

