Manohar Parrikar gets trolled on Twitter for ‘girls drinking beer’ remark

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has sparked a row with his comment on girls consuming alcohol.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 11, 2018, 14:20 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has sparked a row with his comment on girls consuming alcohol. The Chief Minister of a state, which is one of the most sought-after tourist destination, had said, "I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed."

Parrikar comment did not seem to go down well with many as microblogging site Twitter has been flooded with reactions, which question the statement by the former defence minister. People are tweeting with hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer to troll the Goa Chief Minister and his controversial remark.

Here are some of the reactions:

However, there were several people who also tweeted in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, saying he was actually highlighting the menace of drugs prevalent among youth.

Here’s a look at some of tweets supporting Parrikar:

The day on which the Goa Chief Minister made the controversial remark, he also announced a crackdown on the drug network in the state, conceding that is has been going on and would continue till drugs were out of sight.

"I have no belief that it will come down to zero. I personally do not believe that there is much proliferation (of drugs) in colleges," he said.

After he directed the police to take strict action against the drug trade, he said, 170 people were arrested for drug peddling. "As per the law, if there is a small quantity of drugs, a person gets bail in eight to 15 days or a month. Our courts have also become lenient, but at least the guilty are caught," he said.

