Manohar Parrikar gets trolled on Twitter for ‘girls drinking beer’ remark

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has sparked a row with his comment on girls consuming alcohol. The Chief Minister of a state, which is one of the most sought-after tourist destination, had said, "I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed."

Parrikar comment did not seem to go down well with many as microblogging site Twitter has been flooded with reactions, which question the statement by the former defence minister. People are tweeting with hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer to troll the Goa Chief Minister and his controversial remark.

Here are some of the reactions:

PM is annoyed by women who laugh, Parrikar is scared of girls drinking beer. Yogi offers solution keep them tied to the door post. — Tushar (@TusharG) February 10, 2018

Scared Manohar Parrikar will have nightmare for months if he gets to know that women watch porn, smoke cigarettes, give gaalis, understand and share all double-meaning jokes.#GirlsWhoDrinkBeer — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya25) February 10, 2018

Mr. Parrikar while you are worried about #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer, the rest of us are worried about the girls who were never allowed to be born, who were raped at 8 months, who were killed in the name of honor, who are scared to travel in buses and sometimes walk in broad daylight. — Yasha M Shetty (@Shetty_Yasha) February 11, 2018

What do you want us to have instead Mr.Parrikar #Patanjali brand Gau mutra ? That is what you serve in your parties I presume. #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer #pseudoSanskari — Pooja Priyamvada (@SoulVersified) February 11, 2018

Dear Mr. Parrikar, I’m happy to be a girl who drinks beer and grins from ear to ear. #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer pic.twitter.com/HrVCivvUlz — SaniyaaRao (@saniya_rao) February 10, 2018

However, there were several people who also tweeted in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, saying he was actually highlighting the menace of drugs prevalent among youth.

Here’s a look at some of tweets supporting Parrikar:

Dhakkan #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer are posting "empowered" pics with sharaab, without even listening to serious issue CM Parrikar was discussing He was explaining how boy students fell for dangerous drugs/ganja, and now even girls are heading towards it all...starting with beer...etc — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) February 10, 2018

I think Parrikar talking abt girls under 18. — Ninad Pawar (@NinadRPawar) February 11, 2018

When are Liberals posting their pics of making school going girls drink beer to object what Parrikar actually said? #SchoolGirlsWhoDrinkBeer — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) February 11, 2018

CM Manohar Parrikar was explaining how boy students fell for dangerous drugs/ganja & now girls are heading towards it all, But some empowered women read as he spoke about only Beer and started trending #GirlsWhoDrinkBear ! — Pari Chawla (@MumbaiDiKudi) February 10, 2018

I feel defying the autocratic illogical laws is a peaceful manner protesting. What Manohar Parrikar said he was against young school girls drinking. If you’re against his views, please tell your small school going kids to drink beer & post their pics on SM. It’d help the society — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) February 10, 2018

The day on which the Goa Chief Minister made the controversial remark, he also announced a crackdown on the drug network in the state, conceding that is has been going on and would continue till drugs were out of sight.

"I have no belief that it will come down to zero. I personally do not believe that there is much proliferation (of drugs) in colleges," he said.

After he directed the police to take strict action against the drug trade, he said, 170 people were arrested for drug peddling. "As per the law, if there is a small quantity of drugs, a person gets bail in eight to 15 days or a month. Our courts have also become lenient, but at least the guilty are caught," he said.