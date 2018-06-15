हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar vows to continue serving people

Manohar Parrikar recently returned to India after receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer in the US. He had gone in March.

File photo

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who recently returned from the US after receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer, has sought blessings from people in the state and has said that he will continue to serve them with all efforts.

In a video message, Parrikar thanked well-wishers for their message of support. "When I was unwell, thanks to your support, blessings and prayers I have returned to work, after the treatment. I ask God for your blessing to remain and I want to assure you that for the development and good of Goa I will continue to serve you," he said.

Parrikar was in a New York-based hospital for three months but has since returned and is recovering. He had gone to the US in March. Before this, he had been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he had complained of pain in his stomach.

While it is still not clear when Parrikar will take over the duties of CM, it is learnt that he is keen to return to work as soon as medical experts give the go ahead.

