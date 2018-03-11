Man's severed leg used as pillow: UP CM Yogi announces compensation, seeks report within 24 hours

LUCKNOW: The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 2,00,000 for the patient whose amputated leg was used as a pillow to prop up his head in Jhansi.

The Chief Minister also asked the Chief Medical Secretary to submit a report of the incident within a day.

Earlier today, the UP government suspended two doctors and launched an investigation into the matter.

Administrators at the government-run Maharani Laxmibai Medical College and Hospital in Jhansi had vowed "strict action" after visuals showing a man lying on a stretcher with the amputated limb being used as a headrest became viral.

"We have set up a four-member committee to find out who put the severed leg under the patient`s head," Sadhna Kaushik, principal of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College and Hospital in Jhansi, had said.

"Strict action will be taken if our staff is found at fault," she had said earlier, adding that ''two doctors have been suspended pending investigation.''

The doctors at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College had allegedly put the amputated leg under the victim's head in order to help him.

The sight of a person's amputated leg being used as a pillow, however, came as a huge shock to many who were present there.

The shocking incident came to light after a local TV channel aired visuals of the victim's amputated leg being used as a pillow as he lay on a stretcher inside the casualty ward of the hospital.

The man, who was a cleaner in a school bus, had sustained serious injuries when the bus carrying children of a private school turned turtle in a bid to avoid a collision with a tractor in Mauranipur area in Jhansi district on Saturday.

The cleaner was immediately rushed to the Jhansi medical college hospital where the doctors amputated his leg to prevent the infection from spreading, reports said.

The relatives of the man, who was identified as 28-year-old Ghanshyam, later told reporters that the hospital staff ignored their requests that he be given a pillow.