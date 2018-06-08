हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maoists planning to assassinate PM Narendra Modi in 'Rajiv Gandhi type incident': Pune Police releases intercepted letter

The purported letter shows a sense of worry over the rising number of election victories for the Modi and his allies.

Representational image

The Maoists are discussing plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 'Rajiv Gandhi type incident' at one of his political road shows. This is part of a purported letter between Maoist leaders that the Pune Police claims to have intercepted.

The cops released the letter to the media on Friday. The purported letter, is addressed to a Maoist leader named Prakash and is signed 'R'. It is dated April 18, 2017.

The rationale for alleged assassination plot in the letter is to 'end Modi-raj' because of the electoral victories of the BJP and its allies in Assembly elections. 

"Dear comrade Prakash, Red Salutes… Defeating Hindu fascism has been our core agenda and a major concern for the party. Several leaders from secret cells as well as open organisations have raised this issue very strongly. We are working to consolidate ties with like-minded organisations, pol. parties, representatives of minorities across the country," the letter reads.

"Modi led Hindu fascist regime is bulldozing its way into the lives of indigenous adivasis. In spite of big defeats like Bihar and West Bengal, Modi has successfully established BJP govt in more than 15 states. If this pace continues then it would mean immense trouble for the party on all fronts," it continues.

"Com. Kisan and few other senior comrades have proposed concrete steps to end Modi-raj. We are thinking along the lines of another Rajiv Gandhi type incident… Targeting his road-shows could be an effective strategy," the letter added.

"It sounds suicidal and there is a good chance that we might fail but we feel that the party PB/CC must deliberate over our proposal," the letter concludes, referring to the Maoists' 'politburo' and 'central committee'.

The letter was purportedly written more than year old and PM Modi has addressed a number of political rallies and meetings, including some in the Maoist-affected states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

 

