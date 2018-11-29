हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
crime

Married woman found dead at home in Ferozepur

A 26-year-old married woman was found dead at her residence in Basti Tankan Wali here, police said Wednesday.

Representational Image

FEROZEPUR: A 26-year-old married woman was found dead at her residence in Basti Tankan Wali here, police said Wednesday.

The body of Pooja Rani was found in a bed box on Tuesday night, they said. Her hands and mouth were tied with a cloth and several cut marks were found on her body, police said.

Her husband, identified as Manmohan, after coming house on Tuesday evening found the door of the house locked from inside.

Manmohan with the help of some neighbours entered the house through the kitchen window. One of the neighbours found the body of Pooja in the bed box, police said.

A murder case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said. Superintendent of Police Baljit Singh said they were checking the CCTV footage installed in the area.

