By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 13:02
Mass murder of Kashmiri Pandits: SC refuses to reopen 215 cases citing huge time gap, lack of evidence

New Delhi: In a major development, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking probe and prosecution of various persons, including separatist leader Yasin Malik, for various offences including murder of over 700 Kashmiri Pandits during the height of militancy in the Valley in 1989-90.

According to PTI, the order was passed by the apex court bench of Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud, which said that almost 27 years have passed and it will be very difficult to gather evidences in cases of murder, arson and looting which had led to mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley.

"You (petitioner) sat over it for last 27 years. Now tell us from where the evidence will come," the bench said.

Advocate Vikas Padora, appearing for an organisation 'Roots of Kashmir', said Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their abodes in the Valley and could not join the investigation and further submitted that the delay was there but neither the Centre nor the state government nor the judiciary took adequate note of it to do the needful.

The organisation has alleged that 215 FIRs had been lodged relating to the murder of over 700 Kashmiri Pandits and none of the cases have reached a logical conclusion.

Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the Valley in the early 1990s amid rising threats and attacks during the peak of militancy.

With PTI inputs

