Massive fire reaches Mumbai's Bandra railway station, major train lines closed

Mumbai: A massive fire engulfed the foot overbridge at the Bandra railway station here during evening rush hour on Thursday. The fire reportedly began in the nearby slum colony of Behrampada but quickly crossed over to the station - one of the busiest in the city.

Initial reports say as many as 16 fire tenders are already at the station to tackle the blaze and that trains on the line have been stopped.

#WATCH: Massive fire broke out in Behrampada near #Bandra station. 16 fire engines, 12 Water tankers at the spot #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/qp2quleKri — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2017

Smoke from the fire could be seen from several kilometres and eyewitnesses say there is a massive crowd of onlookers surrounding bridge. No loss of life or injury has so far been reported.