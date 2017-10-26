Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Massive fire reaches Mumbai's Bandra railway station, major train lines closed

The fire reportedly began in the nearby slum colony of Behrampada but quickly crossed over to the station - one of the busiest in the city.

Oct 26, 2017
Mumbai: A massive fire engulfed the foot overbridge at the Bandra railway station here during evening rush hour on Thursday. The fire reportedly began in the nearby slum colony of Behrampada but quickly crossed over to the station - one of the busiest in the city.

Initial reports say as many as 16 fire tenders are already at the station to tackle the blaze and that trains on the line have been stopped. 

 

 

Smoke from the fire could be seen from several kilometres and eyewitnesses say there is a massive crowd of onlookers surrounding bridge. No loss of life or injury has so far been reported.

