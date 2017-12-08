Max Hospital license cancelled for falsely declaring a newborn dead

NEW DELHI: The license of Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh has been cancelled after it falsely declared a newborn dead and gave it away to the parents in a packet.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said "we have cancelled the license of the hospital. The negligence in the newborn death case was unacceptable."

The hospital had handed over the twins to the family after pronouncing them dead. However, on the way back home, the parents realised that one of the twins showed movements. When the baby was taken to a nearby hospital, it was found that one of the infants was alive.

The baby was admitted to a hospital in Pitampura but later died during treatment.

"After being declared dead, babies were given to us in packets, when we left for cremation ground we noticed movement and on checking found one was breathing. We immediately rushed to nearby hospital," the father of the twins had said.