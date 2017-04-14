Mayawati appoints brother Anand Kumar as BSP vice president, but with some conditions

Lucknow: For Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati family comes first. This was proven when the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister appointed her brother Anand Kumar as party vice president on Friday.

Mayawati anointed her brother as the BSP vice president on condition that he will never become MP, MLA or CM.

Commenting on the alleged EVMs tampering issue, Mayawati said, “BSP has no reservation in taking help of anti-BJP parties in fight against EVM tampering and BJP to keep democracy alive.”

On the allegations of sale of 21 sugar mills at a "throwaway" price during her tenure as CM she said, “I'm being targetted so that I stop speaking about EVM tampering by the BJP.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered a probe into the sale of 21 sugar mills at a "throwaway" price by Mayawati.

The probe was ordered by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a review of the Cane Development and Sugar Industry Department.