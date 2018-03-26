Mayawati hits out at PM Modi, says BJP chants Ambedkar's name but oppress Dalits

NEW DELHI: Days after BJP's loss in Uttar Pradesh byelections, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said although the Prime Minister spoke about Dalit icon BR Ambedkar in Mann Ki Baat programme, his mindset is stark opposite to that of Baba Saheb.

"In 4.5 years of governance, BJP has only done drama, especially towards Dalits. Modi Ji spoke of BR Ambedkar in Mann Ki Baat but his mindset is stark opposite of what Baba Saheb stood for. That is the reason BJP RSS was kept out of power in the past decades," Mayawati said.

On Sunday, PM Modi in his 42nd edition of Mann Ki Baat programme had spoken on Ambedkar who dreamt of making India as an industrial powerhouse.

"It was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who dreamt of vibrant cities with top infrastructure. (We're) Working on India's economic growth and fulfilling Dr. Ambedkar's dreams. For people like us, who belong to the poor and backward sections of society, Dr. Ambedkar is our inspiration," he had said.

The BSP supremo went on hitting out at PM Modi and said, "They chant Ambedkar's name but oppress those belonging to the category. It's evident from the fact when Bhim Rao Ambedkar (BSP) was made to lose when BJP introduced an extra seat. BSP-SP didn't come together to fulfill selfish needs but to stand against BJP's misrule," she said.