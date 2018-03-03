Mehbooba Mufti wishes two Kashmiri girls participating in Iran ski championship

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday wished two Kashmiri girls who have been selected to represent the country at the Asian Alpine Ski Championship in Iran.

Mehbooba tweeted: "Best wishes to Shabista Shabir and Sabiya Nabi from Tangmarg as they represent India at the Asian Alpine Ski Championship in Iran."

Shabista and Sabiya hail from north Kashmir`s Tangmarg town which is close to the Gulmarg ski resort.