Presidential election 2017: Quick facts about Meira Kumar

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 18:23
New Delhi: Making the 2017 presidential election more interesting, the Congress-led Opposition on Thursday declared former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as its official candidate to take on the NDA nominee, Ram Nath Kovind.

Kumar, who is the daughter of deputy prime minister late Jagjivan Ram, wil now take on NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind, the former Bihar governor.

Here are some quick facts about the Opposition front-runner Meira Kumar:-

-Kumar was born in 1945 in Patna, Bihar. 

-She holds an MA and LLB degrees along with an advanced diploma in Spanish.

-A Dalit to take on Dalit: Meira, like Kovind, belongs to the scheduled caste. 

-She is the daughter of former deputy prime minister late Jagjivan Ram, a Dalit leader.

-In 1973, Kumar joined the Indian Foreign Service. 

-She has also worked at High Commission of India in London and with the Ministry of External Affairs during 19980-1985.

-In 1985, she was elected to the Lok Sabha.

-Kumar was the first woman Speaker of Lok Sabha and a five time Lok Sabha member of parliament (MP). 

-She served as the Speaker from 2009 to 2014.

-Kumar, a member of Congress, has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from 2004-2009.

-Besides politics, Kumar actively works for social reforms and human rights.

-On the personal front, Kumar is married to Manjul Kumar, a lawyer, and has four children.

