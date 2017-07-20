close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Meira Kumar congratulates Ram Nath Kovind, says battle for ideology will continue

Ram Nath Kovind was on Thursday elected the 14th President of India.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 19:23

New Delhi: Opposition candidate Meira Kumar on Thursday congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on being elected the 14th President of India but said her "battle" for ideology would continue.

"I want to congratulate Kovindji on his election as the President of India. I extend my good wishes to him as it has fallen upon him to uphold the Constitution of India in this most challenging time," Kumar told media. 

"I want to make it very clear that today on July 20, 2017, my battle for ideology doesn't end. It will continue because the ideology, the value system, the principles that I am fighting for are held sacred by most of the people of my country who find strength in it," she said. 

The former Lok Sabha Speaker said the values for which she is battling are "social justice, inclusiveness, secularism, transparency, freedom of expression, freedom of the press and total destruction of the caste system". 

"I will continue to fight for these values with all the strength at my command." 

Kumar also thanked Congress President Sonia Gandhi, opposition leaders and countrymen for their support.

"I want to thank all those honourable members of the collegium who voted for me. I want to thank Sonia Gandhi and all the leaders of those opposition political parties who unanimously made me the candidate in this election. I want to thank my countrymen and women who have extended good wishes to me and have supported me," she added. 

Kovind got 65.65 per cent of the total valid vote value of 10,69,358, while Meira Kumar got 34.35 per cent.
 

TAGS

presidential electionRam Nath KovindMeira KumarPresident of IndiaNational Democratic AllianceBharatiya Janata PartyCongress

From Zee News

Goa

Manohar Parrikar takes dig at Congress over cross-voting

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Government recommends into Gomti River Front...

Kerala

Private nurse stir ends in Kerala; Government to ensure Rs...

Maharashtra horror: Goon butchered in Dhule, CCTV footage goes viral - Watch
Maharashtra

Maharashtra horror: Goon butchered in Dhule, CCTV footage g...

Delhi

Presidential Election 2017: Out of 77 invalid votes, MPs ha...

Reading news articles on Facebook will not be free anymore?
Technology

Reading news articles on Facebook will not be free anymore?

Uttar Pradesh

Mixed response among parties to Mayawati's resignation...

SIT has decided to close 1984 riots case: Police to court
India

SIT has decided to close 1984 riots case: Police to court

Kerala

In Kerala, Meira Kumar is the winner

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

World Bank treats road safety as public health crisis, so should we

Indian IT’s crisis of innovation: Industry has allowed arrogance to replace its original vision

DNA Edit: Privacy vs public safety

India’s population boom is busting social welfare schemes

No broadcasting blues, please