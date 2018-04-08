Mentally-challenged woman locks self, minor son in home for more than a year

Ludhiana: A mentally-challenged woman allegedly locked herself and her minor son for more than a year at the home in Ludhiana. The duo were rescued by police on Thursday.

The woman's husband has reportedly passed away a year ago. Depressed over his death, the woman locked herself and her son in the home.

She also allegedly forced her stepchildren to leave home.

“'She had thrown my sister and me out after our father died,” said the stepson. “She refused to have food and didn't take medicines,” he added.

Both the woman and her child were hospitalised. The child is stable but the woman's condition is still being monitored.

“We rescued her on Thursday. She went into depression after her husband passed away & was locked for a year with her son. The woman and her child were hospitalised. Child is stable. We're monitoring the woman,” said DLSA Secretary-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate Gurpreet Kaur.