MeToo: Celeb management firm's co-founder Anirban Blah attempts suicide in Navi Mumbai after sexual harassment allegations

Co-founder of a celebrity management firm allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge in Navi Mumbai. According to news agency PTI, Anirban Blah was spotted by some traffic police personnel on the old Vashi creek bridge on Thursday night, following which he was rescued.

He reportedly attempted suicide after being asked to “step aside” by his firm, Kwan Entertainment. Blah has been accused of sexual harassment by four women as part of the ongoing MeToo campaign on social media.

After being rescued, Blah was taken to the Vashi police station and later allowed to leave with his relatives and friends.

Several known faces from Bollywood as well as media industry have been named by different women during the MeToo campaign. Journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar also had to relinquish his post as Minister of State for External Affairs after he was accused of sexual harassment by nearly 20 women.

Akbar has, however, challenged the allegations in the Patiala House Court in the national capital. He has filed a criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, who accused him of sexually harassing her.

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Alok Nath was also accused of rape by Vinta Nanda. She alleged that Alok Nath had spiked her drink and raped her. Alok Nath has also dragged that complainant to the court, seeking an apology and compensation of Re 1.

The MeToo campaign in India was triggered by actress and former Miss India Tanushree Dutta, after she accused critically-acclaimed actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her and touching her inappropriately during the shooting of a film in 2008. She also filed a complaint naming Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Acharya at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

Nana Patekar has refused to comment publicly on the allegations. The Maharashtra state Commission for Women had also taken cognisance of the complaint, seeking statements of both Tanushree and Nana Patekar.

(With PTI Inputs)