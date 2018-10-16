हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fairoz Khan

MeToo: NSUI president Fairoz Khan quits over sexual harassment charges

Fairoz Khan, the president of National Student Union of India (NSUI) – student wing of Congress – has stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment that emerged in the ongoing MeToo movement on social media.

MeToo: NSUI president Fairoz Khan quits over sexual harassment charges

NEW DELHI: Fairoz Khan, the president of National Student Union of India (NSUI) – student wing of Congress – has stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment that emerged in the ongoing MeToo movement on social media.

The party has accepted his resignation, said news agency PTI quoting sources.

Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, resigned on Monday.

Khan was accused of sexual harassment by a woman.

Following the allegations, Congress formed a three-member committee to probe the charges.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "As soon as these allegations came out, we had formed a three-member committee which is listening to all sections, all sides before it comes to a conclusion."

 

