हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ministry of Home Affairs

MHA authorises 10 central agencies to monitor computer communications, resources

Failure to comply with the agencies will result in seven years jail and a fine.

MHA authorises 10 central agencies to monitor computer communications, resources

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order granting ten central intelligence and security agencies access to information stored, recieved or transmitted in computers.

The notice, issued on Thursday, says the agencies can intercept, monitor and decrypt “any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer.” 

These ten agencies are:

  1. Intelligence Bureau
  2. Narcotics Control Bureau
  3. Enforcement Directorate
  4. Central Board of Direct Taxes
  5. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence
  6. Central Bureau of Investigation
  7. National Investigation Agency
  8. Cabinet Secretariat(RAW)
  9. Directorate of Signal Intelligence(For service areas of Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Assam only)
  10. Commissioner of Police, Delhi

The order, issued under Section 69(1) of the Information Technology Act, was signed by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

 

 

The notification further explains that subscriber or service provider or any person in charge of the computer resource will have to share all facilities and technical assistance to the 10 listed agencies. Failure to do so will result in seven years jail and a fine.

With this, agencies can now conduct surveillance and monitor social media without prior approval from MHA.

 

With agency inputs

Tags:
Ministry of Home AffairsMHAComputers

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close