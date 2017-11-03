Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi cites own example, says can't term all inter-faith marriages as love jihad

New Delhi: At a time when inter-faith marriage has ignited debates around the country, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister for Minority Affairs, has said that treating every single one of them as love jihad is incorrect.

Citing his own example, Naqvi told WION in an interview that while he stands against forceful conversion, every inter-faith marriage is not love jihad. "Yes, I have an inter-faith marriage. I don’t know where this word of love or hate jihad has come from. All inter-faith marriages are not love jihad," he said.

Naqvi, however, did add that if there is a hint of conspiracy, the matter deserves to be investigated. "Do also understand that no country can afford forceful conversion. I think if there is a conspiracy then it should be investigated and exposed."

Love jihad is a term associated with religious conversions after marriage. While these may be as per the will of an individual, many groups in the recent past have alleged that it is being carried out as part of a systematic plan.

Naqvi though believes Indians generally stay away from radicalisation. Asked if de-radicalisation is a priority for his ministry, Naqvi said instances of radicalisations that have come to light are isolated incidents. "Al-Qaeda could not succeed in India and in the same way ISIS has not been able to succeed. Yes, there are cases but in a larger perspective it isn’t like Europe," he said. "Our security agencies are doing the job but essentially Indians stay away from radical thoughts. If that was the case then Hindu Maha Sabha or Muslim League would have been running the government."

Naqvi, who has been the Minister of State for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, also said that the priority of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains development and that appeasement politics is an absolute no. "Our focus is on development with dignity and we are trying to focus on segments which remained untouched during UPA’s tenure. We don’t believe in appeasement and in the past minorities were exploited," he said, adding that 'no destructive agenda can dominate the development agenda of the government.