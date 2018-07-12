हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Water Resources Ministry

Ministry of Water Resources launches 'Jal Bachao, Video Banao, Puruskar Pao' contest on water conservation

In the contest, any Indian citizen can upload their video entries on YouTube and enter the publicly accessible link on the Video link section of MyGov contest page www.mygov.in.

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to engage with the people of India on the important issues of water conservation and water management, the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation has launched a video contest titled “Jal Bachao, Video Banao, Puruskar Pao”.

The Ministry has joined hands with MyGov portal of the Government of India to run the contest. The fortnightly contest, which was launched through MyGov portal on Wednesday, will last till 4th November 2018. Three winners will be chosen every fortnight.

The participants will be judged on the basis of elements of creativity, originality, composition, technical excellence, artistic merit, quality of video, content and visual impact. The prize amount is Rs 25,000/-, Rs 15,000/- and Rs 10,000/- for first, second and third positions respectively.

Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation appeals to the people of India to make and upload videos capturing the efforts, significant contributions, best practices in the field of Water Conservation, Optimum Water Utilization and Water Resource Development and Management in different parts of the country. Any innovative advertisement/commercial on Water Conservation are also welcome.

The duration of the videos should be minimum 2 minutes and up to 10 minutes in Hindi, English or any other regional language and must not violate any provision of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957 or the Intellectual Property Rights of any third party.

(With PIB inputs)

