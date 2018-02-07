Minutes after PM Modi's explosive speech in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi asks 'what about Rafale'

NEW DELHI: Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an explosive speech in the Lok Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi posed a set of question to the BJP-led Centre on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, the Congress chief asked why did the Prime Minister not speak on lack of job opportunities, farmers' need and the Rafael deal.

“PM Modi spoke for an hour, but spoke nothing on Rafale deal,” said Gandhi.

"I think Modiji has forgotten that he is the PM now, he should answer questions and not always accuse the opposition," said the Gandhi scion, adding that "It was a totally political speech."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of causing partition of India and muzzling democracy.

“Aapne desh ke tukde kiye (You divided this country),” said the PM after joining the debate on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Lok Sabha.

"This is your character. You divided India. Even after 70 years of Independence, 125 crore people of India continue to suffer because of the poison you sowed. Not a single day passes when people of India are not punished for your sins," said Modi.

Modi addressed the House incessant sloganeering by the Opposition.