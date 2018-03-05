Misa Bharti, husband granted bail by CBI court, asked not to leave country without permission

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar were on Monday granted bail by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in a money laundering case. The couple was granted bail by the court on the condition that they cannot leave the country without permission.

This comes almost 10 days after the Enforcement Directorate seized a farmhouse belonging to Misa. The probe agency had procured the order of possession from the adjudicating authority. The chargesheet against the couple was filed by the agency in December 2017.

Meanwhile, Prabhat Khabar reported that the RJD chief’s daughter had told the Enforcement Directorate that the company being probed for money laundering was taken care of by her husband and a chartered accountant who has died.

The ED had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse, located at 26, Palam Farms in south Delhi's Bijwasan area provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). "It was purchased using Rs 1.2 crore involved in money laundering in the year 2008-09," the ED had alleged then.

In January 2018, the ED had summoned Rahul Yadav, another son-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad on allegations of giving a loan of Rs one crore to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi. Rahul Yadav is the husband of Lalu Prasad's fourth daughter Ragini.