Madhya Pradesh

Miscreants tie youth to tree, cut his hands for inquiring about his missing cow

It seems that criminals do not have any fear of law or police in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. In a shocking incident, some miscreants allegedly attacked a youth, who was looking for his cow, and even cut both his hands. The incident occurred on September 1 in Sultanpur police station area in Raisen district.

According to the victim, Prem Narayan Sahu alias Kallu, he was looking for his missing cow and going towards the village, when he was apprehended by the alleged attackers. They allegedly abducted him and took him toward the village.

They later tied him to a tree and beat him up. They even cut both his hands using a sword. Presuming that the man was dead, the miscreants fled the spot. The residents of the village later informed police personnel, who rushed the critically injured man to a hospital.

In his statement, the victim named eight persons, including a woman. The police have till now arrested two of the accused. A case has been filed under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code but names only five of the eight accused named by the victim.

Talking about the incident, SHO Rajendra Kumar Dhurve said, "Victim Prem Sahu was attacked with a sword by Raja Ram Yadav and his family. Two persons have been arrested and investigation is underway."

The police suspect a case of old rivalry to be the reason behind the incident.

(With ANI inputs)

