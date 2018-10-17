हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MJ Akbar

MJ Akbar resigns as MoS, External Affairs amid sexual harassment charges: Read his full statement here

He said that since he is challenging the 'false accusations' levelled against him, he will be stepping down from his post. 

MJ Akbar resigns as MoS, External Affairs amid sexual harassment charges: Read his full statement here

Amid nearly 20 sexual assault allegations against him, MJ Abar on Wednesday stepped down as the Minister of State for External Affairs. He said that since he is challenging the 'false accusations' levelled against him, he is stepping down from his post.

Here is the full text of his statement:

Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and to the External Affairs Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country. 

Union Minister MJ Akbar had earlier filed a criminal defamation case against the journalist who levelled sexual harassment allegations on him. Claiming that he is being framed, Akbar had threatened to take legal action against those who have levelled allegations against him. Akbar had said that the accusations against him are spiced up by innuendo and malice.

"The allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice. I could not reply earlier as I was on an official tour abroad. Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned, my lawyers will look into these wild and baseless allegations in order to decide our future course of legal action," he had said.

He had also questioned the credibility of the accusations asking how there was a sudden uproar against him ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that are due in 2019. "Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill," he had said.

 

Tags:
MJ AkbarMEAMinistry of External AffairsSexual harassmentSexual assault#MeToo#MeToo movement

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close