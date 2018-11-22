हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Moderate rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours: IMD

The Meteorological (MeT) Department on Tuesday issued a fresh statement, predicting moderate rainfall activity to occur in many places of north Tamil Nadu while in a few places of south Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours.

Met Office Deputy Director S Balachandran also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in mostly north interior parts. The North interior parts are Viluppuram, Puducherry, Kanchipuram, Trivandrum, Namakkal, Vellore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Karur, Neelagiri.

He added that a few spells of moderate rainfall with gaps are expected in Chennai. However, no specific alert has been issued for the fishermen so far.

