Modi govt has made India's foreign policy divisive, says Anand Sharma at Congress plenary

NEW DELHI: Former union minister Anand Sharma on Sunday attacked the Centre saying the Narendra Modi government has disrupted India's foreign policy. "Modi government has disrupted India's foreign policy. In the last four years, they have made this a divisive policy. They have pursued this in a cavalier manner, non-serious manner," said Sharma.

Speaking at the 84th plenary session of her party, the Congress leader accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being carried away by his own propaganda. He went on slamming the government and blamed the government of mismanaging the relations with major capitals of the world.

"The PM is carried away by his own propaganda. Today it is a matter of concern that we have mismanaged our relations with major capitals of the world, with major strategic partners and our immediate neighborhood," he added.

The 84th Congress plenary session which started on Friday is set to conclude today. Addressing at the session on Saturday, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, saying its 'arrogant and power hungry' ways would pave the way for the grand old party to return to power across the country.

Speaking at the 84th plenary session of her party, Sonia had accused the BJP of going out of its way to destroy the Congress Party. Also, the government had sold a gimmick to the people, she had said.

The Narendra Modi government's behaviour since 2014 would help bring the Congress back to power, she had added. The Congress veteran had also attacked the Modi government for allegedly weakening programmes and schemes that the previous Congress-led UPA governments had begun.