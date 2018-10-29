Modi has opened doors for terrorists, leaving J&K burning: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has opened the doors for the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving the state burning.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public meeting in Ujjain during his two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh as part of his poll campaign ahead of the November 28 elections to the state Assembly.

Attributing his allegation to some unnamed former Army officers, he said, "Army personnel are extremely upset with the style of working of the Prime Minister, due to which terror activities have increased in J&K. Today, terrorism is burning the state."

Referring to the one rank-one pension (OROP) scheme, he said the former defence personnel told him Modi has repeatedly lied to the nation about its implementation.

The Gandhi scion quoted former defence personnel as saying that they were yet to get any benefit of the OROP.

Prior to addressing the public meeting, the Congress chief prayed at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

He alleged that Modi, his ministers and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been trying to mislead the people.

"He (Modi) will talk about surgical strikes, but he won`n tell you what all he has done for the soldiers. No politician or Prime Minister was killed in Kashmir (sic)...it`s soldiers who die every day."

Gandhi was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, head of the party`s state campaign committee Jyotiraditya Scindia and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajay Singh, among others, during his visit to the city.