Modi inaugurates Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, recalls Baba Saheb's contribution

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi.

Paying tribute to the stalwart, he said that attempts made to erase Baba Saheb Ambedkar's role failed. "He has been more influential in the minds of people, much more than the family for which all this was done," Modi said.

He also said that his government is making all efforts to develop places related to Baba Saheb Ambedkar's life as pilgrimage sites.

"Baba Saheb's contribution to nation building is very important, there had been attempts to undermine his role, but such attempts were unsuccessful," he said.

The Prime Minister had said the centres building was a fusion of Buddhist and present-day architecture. It includes seminar as well as conference halls. The centre also houses three auditoriums and an extensive library with a rich digital repository.

"This institution will show the way and further discussions on vital issues as well as encourage research and original thinking among the youth," Modi said.