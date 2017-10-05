close
Modi, Jaitley, Shah brainstorm on economy; major announcements likely

A crucial meeting is currently underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence here.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 17:03
A crucial meeting is currently underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence here.

New Delhi: A crucial meeting is currently underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence here.

According to reports, BJP chief Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaltley and some other top leaders of the party are said to be attending the meeting.

There are strong speculations that the government is likely to make some major announcements after the meeting.

Defending his government's economic policies, the Prime Minister had yesterday hinted that he was ready for changes in the newly-implemented Goods and Services Tax laws.

PM Modi said this while responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of his government's demonetisation decision and faulty implementation of GST.

The meeting also holds significance as BJP chief Amit Shah unexpectedly cut short his Kerala event and returned to the national capital to attend this meeting.

Amit Shah was due to take part in today's march, which was scheduled to pass through Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's hometown.

However, Amit Shah's decision to cut short his Kerala schedule has come as a major setback to BJP’s ambitious Jan Raksha Yatra, which began in Kannur on Tuesday with a war cry against the CPM.

Neither the BJP’s media cell nor the state unit leaders have given any reason for his absence from padyatra.

The BJP president was expected to attend programmes in Mangalore on Wednesday, which were cancelled too.

While some state leaders said Shah’s programme has been cancelled, others said he might join the public meeting scheduled to take place this evening. 

Sources in the BJP described the curtailing of the trip as “rescheduling” and added that the party president will be present on the last day of the fortnight-long campaign on October 17, where he is scheduled to attend the concluding ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.

However, some state BJP leaders blamed it on “bad planning”, while some cited Shah’s health as a reason for cutting short the programme .

Shah had walked nine kilometres on Tuesday, from Payyannur to Pilathara, where he also addressed a public rally.

Shah’s decision to skip the padyatra would also be a major embarrassment to its Kerala unit and its president Kummanam Rajasekharan who is leading it from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram covering 11 of the state’s 14 districts. 

The padyatra, with the theme ‘All Have To Live: Against Jihadi-Red Terror’, is part of the campaign of the BJP and its ideological parent RSS to “expose the political violence against their workers in the state by the Communists”.

Significantly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the march on Wednesday, where he raised the issues of ‘love jihad’ and terrorism, which, the BJP claimed has been supported by the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPM government.

Meanwhile, Shah’s march has been ridiculed by Communist leaders in the state. 

TAGS

Amit ShahNarendra ModiArun JaitleyEconomyGSTBJP

