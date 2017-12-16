Modi launches BJP campaign in Mizoram, focuses on lack of connectivity in North East

AIZWAL: In his first visit to Mizoram after becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Saturday raked up North East's lack of connectivity and development issues in front of a large gathering in Aizwal.

“It is said that the lack of connectivity is one of the biggest hurdles in the path of development of the North Eastern Region. My Government wants to do 'Transformation by Transportation' through investment in infrastructure to change the face of the North Eastern Region,” said Modi.

PM Modi further said that the centre is executing 15 new rail line projects of 1385 kilometers length, at a cost of over Rs.47,000 crore.

Referring to his mission New India 2022, the Prime Ministerhttp://zeenews.india.com/tags/Narendra-Modi.html said, “Building a New India by 2022 requires us to work towards the twin goals of increasing economic growth as well as ensuring that the fruits of growth are shared by all...We are betting on the skills and strengths of India's youth. We believe in 'empower through enterprise' - which is creating the right ecosystem for innovation and enterprise to flourish so that our land is home to the next big ideas that can transform humanity.”

PM Modi revealed the centre's plans to focus on around 115 districts which are relatively backward when evaluated on various indicators. “This will benefit backward districts of North Eastern States including Mizoram,” he said.

The Prime Minister later inaugurated the 60 MW Tuirial Hydro Electric Power Project (HEPP) project in Mizoram.

“It is the first large hydropower project in Mizoram. It will boost the socio-economic development of the State. The project was first cleared by the Union Government of PM Vajpayee ji, way back in 1998 but got delayed. The completion of this project is a reflection of our commitment to complete ongoing projects and usher in a new era of development in the North Eastern region,” he said.



The Prime Minister also spoke on Bamboo and its products.

“The Bamboo which is the livelihood for lakhs of people of North East, has been under a very restrictive regulatory regime. Because of this, you cannot transport or sell the Bamboo produced in your own field without the permit. Our Government with an aim to reduce this pain, has changed the regulatory regime and now there will be no requirement of any permit or permission for producing, transporting and selling Bamboo and its products produced by farmers in their own fields,” he said.