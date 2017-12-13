Modi, Manmohan shake hands amid row over 'secret meeting with Pakistan envoy'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and shook hands with his predecessor Manmohan Singh on Wednesday. The meeting comes at a time when Modi has attacked Singh over being part of a secret meeting held with an ex Pakistani envoy over Gujarat elections.

The brief handshake between Modi and Singh was held when leaders gathered in Delhi to pay tribute to those who lost lives in the 2001 Parliament attack. Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Sushma Swaraj among others were also in attendance at the memorial event.

During the election campaign in Gujarat, Modi had linked the dinner meeting with the ongoing polls and questioned: "Why are people who previously held high posts in the Pakistan military intelligence writing that we should help make Ahmed Patel (senior Congress leader) the CM (of Gujarat)."

Denying all allegations, Manmohan had hit back at Modi demanding an apology from the PM for his "thought transgression".

"I sincerely hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will show the maturity and gravitas expected of the high office he holds instead of concentrating his energy solely on erroneously scored brownie points," Manmohan said.

"Sadly & regrettably, Sh. Modi is setting a dangerous precedent by his insatiable desire to tarnish every constitutional office, including that of a Former Prime Minister and Army Chief," he had added.