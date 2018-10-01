हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Modi's India where common man can't use own money: Rahul's fresh salvo against govt

Congress chief once again accused the Centre of using public money to bail-out “crony capitalists”. 

Modi&#039;s India where common man can&#039;t use own money: Rahul&#039;s fresh salvo against govt

NEW DELHI: Stepping up attack against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government Monday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi once again accused the Centre of using public money to bail-out “crony capitalists”.

“For Common Man: Notebandi-line up and put ur money in banks. All ur details into Aadhaar. U can't use ur own money.

“For Crony capitalists: Notebandi-convert all ur black money to white. Let's write off 3.16 lakh Cr using common man's money,” tweeted the Gandhi scion.

The tweet followed after media reports of state-owned banks writing off more than Rs 3.16 lakh crore loans while recovering just one-seventh of the amount Rs 44 thousand crores.

On Sunday, Gandhi attacked the centre over the alleged financial support of LIC to debt-ridden IL&FS and asked whether the prime minister "loves financial scams".

Taking to Twitter he said the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is the country's symbol of trust and common people have saved every rupee to buy its policies.

"Modi ji, your favourite private company IL&FS is about to turn bankrupt. You are trying to save it by putting the money of LIC. Why?" he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

With agency inputs

