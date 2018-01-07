Modi's 'muscular' and 'militaristic' ways failed to end militancy in Kashmir, says Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday hit out at the Centre for failing to restore peace in the Kashmir Valley saying that Modi government`s "hard, muscular and militaristic" approach had failed to end militancy in the state.

He quoted statistics to say that the number of civilians and terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir had almost doubled from 28 to 57 and from 110 to 218 from 2014 to 2017 respectively.

"If you are one of those who had thought that the hard, muscular, militaristic approach of the government should be given a chance, you may change your view," Chidambaram said.

1.From time to time we are rudely reminded that there is an issue concerning the state of Jammu & Kashmir. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 7, 2018

2. The last reminder came on the night of 30-31 December 2017, when militants attacked the CRPF Training Centre at Lethpora in Pulwama district killing five CRPF personnel and injuring three. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 7, 2018

3. On the eve of the election in Gujarat, the government appointed Mr Dineshwar Sharma as Special Representative (SR), but his mandate was not clear. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 7, 2018

4. Subsequently, it was indicated that the SR will talk to anyone who was willing to meet him, and therein lies the catch. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 7, 2018

5. It was claimed that the hard, muscular, militaristic approach will put an end to infiltration and militancy. Has it? pic.twitter.com/AkT6ESrbJe — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 7, 2018

The Congress leader added that wisdom lay in actively working towards a political solution to the issues of J&K, where a separatist campaign raging since 1989 has claimed thousands of lives.

"Both AB Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh will be remembered for the diligent efforts to find a solution to the issue", he said.

6. Wisdom lies in actively working to find a political solution to the issue of J&K. Both Mr A B Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh will be remembered for their diligent efforts to find a solution to the issue. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 7, 2018

7. The way forward is to invite all stakeholders for talks.Unfortunately, the stakeholders have perceived the appointment of the SR as a pre-election gimmick and have totally rebuffed the good fellow. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 7, 2018

8. Still, all is not lost. I support the idea of interlocutors, but that step has to be part of a set of measures. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 7, 2018

9. If you are one of those who had thought that the hard, muscular, militaristic approach of the government should be given a chance, please look at the table once again. You may change your view. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 7, 2018

On Saturday, four policemen on patrol duty were killed in an improvised explosive device blast by militants in a market in Sopore township, the first IED attack in Kashmir since 2015.

The four personnel belonging to Indian Reserve Police-3rd battalion were on law and order duty in the township in north Kashmir, when the IED planted by militants in the market, which was shut due to a separatist sponsored strike, had gone off, police had said.

Earlier, on December 31, 2017, five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed when heavily armed terrorists had launched a pre-dawn attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

(With Agency inputs)