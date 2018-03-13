Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan seeks security cover from Kolkata police

Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has approached Kolkata Police seeking security. Hasin Jahan has submitted a letter at Lalbazar police station in Kolkata wherein she has written that she fears security threat after filing complaint of domestic violence against her husband Mohammad Shami.

Prabhat Khabar accessed the details of the letter. Hasin has written to the police, “I live in a flat with my daughter. Apart from other works, I need to leave my flat daily to take my daughter to and from school.”

“I am fearing security threat since I have filed complaint against my husband Mohammad Shami. Therefore, I request police to please provide me security cover,” said Hasin Jahan.

The report quoted senior police official as acknowledging the receipt of the letter. The police said that they will soon take a decision on the issue and proceed accordingly.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hasin was accused of attacking a media personnel.

Hasin Jahan, who recently alleaged her husband and India pacer Shami on charges pertaining to domestic violence and adultery, lost her cool when a set of media journalists and camera personnel followed her near a school in Kolkata.

According to an India Today report, she allegedly broke a camera and was seen shouting at a journalist. The channel had put a video in which it could be seen that she had an altercation with a mediaperson in a car but there were no signs of physical altercation.