Mohan Bhagwat’s Army remark misrepresented, clarifies RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has issued a clarification on chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on Sangh’s capability to form an Army in three days. Issuing a statement, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya said that Bhagwat’s speech was being misrepresented.

According to the statement, "Bhagwat ji had said that if situation arises and the Constitution permits, Indian army would take six months to prepare the society whereas Sangh Swayamsevaks can be trained in three days, as Swayamsevaks practise discipline regularly."

Vaidya added that Bhagwat’s remark was not a comparison between the Indian Army and the Sangh Swayamsevaks, but a comparison between general society and swayamsevaks, when given the opportunity to be trained by the Indian Army.

This came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi, among other opposition leaders, hit out at the RSS chief over the statement. Terming it as “an insult to every Indian”, the Gandhi scion said that the comment disrespects our martyrs.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress chief said, “Shame on you Mr Bhagwat for disrespecting our martyrs and our Army,” adding that the statement by the RSS chief insulted “every soldier who ever saluted” the national flag.

“The RSS Chief's speech is an insult to every Indian, because it disrespects those who have died for our nation. It is an insult to our flag because it insults every soldier who ever saluted it. Shame on you Mr Bhagwat, for disrespecting our martyrs and our Army,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

During a public rally in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Sunday, Bhagwat had said that the RSS had the ability to prepare an army to fight for the country within three days while the Army would do that in 6-7 months. He was addressing RSS workers at Zila school ground on the last day of his six-day visit of Muzaffarpur.

"Sangh will prepare military personnel within three days which the Army would do in 6-7 months. This is our capability. Swayamsevak will be ready to take on the front if the country faces such a situation and Constitution permits to do so)," Bhagwat said.

Sangh is neither a military nor a para military organisation, rather it is like a "parivarik sangathan" (family organisation) where discipline is practised like the Army, he said adding that workers are always happily ready to make supreme sacrifice for their country.

Bhagwat exhorted the RSS workers to set an example of good conduct in their personal, family and social life.

(With agency inputs)