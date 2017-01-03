More surgical strikes against Pakistan possible, says Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat
New Delhi: In a major statement, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat has said that further strikes against Pakistan can't be ruled out.
"Further surgical strikes against Pakistan can't be ruled out; the strikes were meant to send out message," Army Chief Bipin Rawat said in a conversation witho NDTV.
The statement by the new Army Chief comes two days after he said that the role of the force is to maintain peace and tranquillity at the border but it will not shy away from flexing its muscles, if the need be.
All units and services of the Army are together and he would always look at each one of them as one unit, he had said.
Rawat, who took over as the 27th Army chief on Saturday, was speaking to reporters after inspecting the Guard of Honour at the South Block in New Delhi.
General Rawat had superseded two senior most Lt Generals -- Praveen Bakshi and P M Hariz.
Lt Gen Bakshi had announced "full support" to the new chief and told theatre officers through video conferencing he will continue to lead with full professional sincerity as hither-to-fore.
Government sources had earlier said Rawat was found best suited among the Lt Generals to deal with emerging challenges, including a reorganised and restructured military force in the north, continuing terrorism and proxy war from the west, and the situation in the North-East.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- India's first 'Clean India' machine set up in Delhi's Connaught place
- Watch: PM Modi addresses Mahaparivartan rally in Lucknow
- Will rival political parties gain from Samajwadi Party's feud?
- Mulayam Singh cancels SP National Convention scheduled for January 5
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Unprecedented crowd at PM Narendra Modi's Lucknow Parivartan Rally
- PM Modi addresses parivartan rally in Lucknow: As it happened
- Bengaluru molestation: What really happened with girls during New Year's celebrations at MG Road, Brigade Road
- IPL 10: Laxmipathy Balaji named KKR's bowling coach; Gautam Gambhir welcomes pacer on Twitter
Top Videos
-
Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
-
Rescue hut with life-saving facilities set up for people passing through Rohtang pass
-
Service charge in restaurants to now be paid according to customer discretion, says govt
-
Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China