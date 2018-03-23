More trouble for BJP, now Congress initiates no-trust move against Narendra Modi government

New Delhi: After TDP and Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress, the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress on Friday gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

According to reports, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to Lok Sabha Secretary General, gave the notice to include no-confidence motion in the list of business on 27th March.

"This House expresses a no-confidence in the Council of Ministers of the Narendra Modi government," read the notice tabled by Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Congress Mallikarjun Kharge writes to #LokSabha Secretary General, gives notice to include no-confidence motion in the list of business on 27th March. pic.twitter.com/zLfYxJ6AWK — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

The N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress Party have already filed notices for a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the issue of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, but they have not been taken up due to continued disruption of the House.

The notices for the Motion of No-Confidence had been given by Thota Narasimham of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YV Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress.

The AIADMK and the TRS have been paralysing the proceedings inside the Parliament with protests, pressing for their demands for constituting the Cauvery Water Management Board and raising the reservation quota for jobs in Telangana.

Reach out to Opposition to end RS logjam, Naidu urges govt

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Friday urged the government to reach out to different political parties to end the three-week-long impasse in the Rajya Sabha and hoped that order would be restored in the House from Monday.

"We have a long list of business. I hope the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the government will also take into confidence the members of different political parties and come to some understanding by Monday. At least the House should run and have all this business," Naidu said in the House.

"Today (Friday) we are completing three weeks (of logjam). During my long stint in public life, I have seen very few distressing events as the present one. Rajya Sabha, the House of elders, could not discharge the mandated duties for three weeks. As the Chairman, I tried everything that I could but no result," Naidu said earlier.

"All sections of the House need to introspect as to why we have let down the people of the country for three long weeks," he added.

Naidu said that persisting with disruptions for three weeks had no justification.

"I know some of you have to say that it is not the first time such a thing is happening. For how long do you keep justifying the present wrong based on those of the past? People of the country are aspiring for a certain change. Should the change not begin with the Rajya Sabha, the House of elders," he asked.

He said he had been getting queries from the public as to why the House was not being adjourned sine die.

"Will the next week be any different? I am sad to note that I would not like to hazard any guess. I leave it to the leaders and honourable members of Parliament from all sides to reflect and decide if you are going to change for better... It is for you to rekindle the hope. You have to decide," the Chairman said.

(With Agency inputs)