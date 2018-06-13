हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karti Chidambaram and several others are under the CBI and ED scanner for their alleged role in Aircel-Maxis case PMLA act.

More trouble for Karti Chidambaram, ED likely to file fresh chargesheet in Aircel-Maxis case

NEW DELHI: In more trouble for former Union minister P Chidambaram's son Karti, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to file a fresh chargesheet against him in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

The chargesheet, which is called the prosecution complaint in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) parlance, is expected to be filed before the court of special judge O P Saini. 

It is expected to underline the role of Karti and others in Aircel-Maxis deal, the sources said. 

The agency has questioned and recorded the statement of Karti in this case at least twice, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Karti was questioned for the first time by the ED in connection with the case which is related to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2006 in this case by his father.

The ED claims that an alleged payment of Rs 26 lakh was made by Aircel Televentures Limited to ASCPL, a firm allegedly linked to Karti, within a few days of this FIPB approval, the agency had claimed.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that the chargesheet should have been filed much earlier, but due to some officers in the ED who were trying to help Chidambaram, the process got delayed.

"This should have been done much earlier but few officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation were helping Chidambaram, even a few ministers were helping him, but now the Prime Minister has stopped all these. The CBI and the ED have been asked not to entertain any interference from anyone and take their own decisions," he told ANI.

"After the chargesheet will be filed against Karti, another will be issued against Chidambaram. Chidambaram will again have to appear before the ED, he keeps on lying but gets caught," he said.

Karti was arrested on February 28 at the Chennai airport upon his return from the United Kingdom, for his alleged role in the case. 

Currently, Karti is out on bail.

On June 12, P Chidambaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second time for a fresh round of questioning pertaining to the alleged money laundering in the case.

The former finance minister has been given protection from arrest by the ED till July 10 by the Patiala House Court. 

(With ANI inputs)

